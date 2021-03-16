Derry Girls cast reunite for Red Nose Day sketch

Derry Girls cast Dylan Llewellyn, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson lend their support for Red Nose Day in a hilarious Zoom video released today.

In the special one-off sketch, the five stars of the hit series debate the best ideas to raise money for Red Nose Day while one cast member parades their stylish merchandise buys over Zoom. The hysterical video sees Louisa suggesting a Red Nose finger puppet show, Saoirse muting Dylan for a ‘sponsored silence’, Jamie-Lee’s ‘World Record Snogging Challenge’ vetoed by the other cast members and a surprise cameo from a fan favourite.

