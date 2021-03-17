Rylan gets Red Nose Ready and Steady with the cooks

Best on the Box choice for March 17th.

It’s a very special evening on Ready Steady Cook for Red Nose Day, when some VIPs drop into the kitchen to go head to head.

Novice cooks Stephen Mangan and Robert Rinder are in the kitchen, sharpening up their skills and taking on the challenge to see who will come out on top in the battle of Green Pepper Kitchen vs Red Tomato Kitchen.

Paired with expert chefs Jeremy Pang and Ellis Barrie, they must create mouthwatering dishes from their £5 bag ingredients in just 20 minutes.

With everything from a beautiful laksa to a massive mushroom vol au vent on offer, it’s a very tough competition – but who will be declared the winner?

Ready Steady Cook for Red Nose Day, BBC One, 7.30 pm