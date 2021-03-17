Gwen Taylor to play ‘straight-talking Grandma’ in EastEnders

Gwen Taylor is to join the cast of the BBC Elstree production.



“I remember when the first episodes of EastEnders launched and I was desperate to be in it, now after all these years, here I am playing a wonderful character. It’s fantastic and the cast are great, everybody has treated me so well and I feel extremely welcome.” – Gwen Taylor

Famed actress Gwen Taylor will join the East End set soap this month playing Violet Highway – Stuart (Ricky Champ) and Callum’s (Tony Clay) straight-talking Grandma who doesn’t think twice before putting people in their place.

Vi arrives in Albert Square in the run-up to Ben and Callum’s wedding. With her hard façade and quick wit, Violet is sure to make someone even as tough as Ben Mitchell squirm. She hasn’t spent much time with her grandsons in the past but there is a big heart buried, albeit very deep, so perhaps her boys might need her more than they realise…

Duty Free, Yorkshire Television

Coronation Street, ITV Granada

Gwen is well known for her many television and theatre roles. From the iconic Amy Pearce in Duty Free, to the title role in three series of Barbara as well as Rita Simcock in two series of the BAFTA-nominated A Bit of a Do.

Gwen has had numerous roles on The Tracy Ullman Show, Casualty, Doc Martin, Coronation Street, Midsomer Murders, Heartbeat, Table 12, Born and Bred and Fat Friends.

“Having Gwen join the show is an honour, she’s the perfect actress to play the multi-faceted Violet Highway, a grandmother not to be messed with. Stuart and Callum are sure to find this out the hard way when she arrives in Walford for Callum’s big day and they’ll no doubt be wanting her visit to be fleeting but Violet definitely has other ideas. We welcome Gwen to Walford and look forward to the audience watching her make her mark.” -Jon Sen, Executive Producer, EastEnders

Gwen’s first scenes as Violet Highway will air later this spring the Beeb confirm.

Barbara, Carlton Television

Heartbeat, Yorkshire Television

A Bit of a Do, YTV

Gwen Taylor joins BBC One’s EastEnders as Violet Highway