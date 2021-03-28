Sarah Asante joins UKTV as Commissioning Editor

UKTV has appointed Sarah Asante as Commissioning Editor to drive the multi-channel broadcaster’s scripted comedy ambitions.

Reporting to Pete Thornton, Head of Scripted, Sarah will join UKTV’s commissioning team on 12 April and will be responsible for seeking out, developing, commissioning and executive producing brand-new scripted comedy shows for both Dave and Gold.

“Having admired both the comedy and comedy entertainment titles on Dave and Gold over the years, I’m beyond thrilled to play a role in seeing those channels go from strength to strength. The added commitment to amplifying more underrepresented voices in comedy matches my ambition to deliver exciting and distinctive content that audiences across the portfolio will love.” – Sarah Asante



Sarah joins from the BBC and with more than 16 years’ experience working in commissioning.

She started in the public service broadcaster’s comedy team as a Development and Digital Content Editor in 2015 and was later promoted to Commissioning Editor in 2018 – providing editorial oversight on a slate delivering short form series and long form sketch and sitcom ideas for BBC Two and Three. Sarah’s recent commissions include cult hit sketch show FAMALAM and comedy pilots Behind the Filter, written by Phoebe Walsh.

Before joining the BBC, Sarah spent over a decade working in commissioning teams across Factual and Entertainment at Fox International Channels, Scripps Networks, ITV and Channel 4.

“This is a transformative hire for us. I know that UKTV is going to benefit hugely from Sarah’s experience and enthusiasm and I’m really looking forward to working with her on our burgeoning scripted slate.

“She joins the company at an exciting time and I’m sure she’ll quickly make her mark. As well as taking the reins on a number of returning series, Sarah will be integral in generating a portfolio of fresh content for the network. So with all that in mind, I can’t wait for her to join the team.” – Pete Thornton

UKTV recently put a call out for underrepresented writers in comedy and committed to commissioning a diverse anthology series for Dave.