Celebrity Juice welcomes Maya Jama as a regular panellist

Maya Jama is to join Celebrity Juice as a regular panellist, following in the footsteps of Gino D’Acampo and Rufus Hound.

TV presenter Maya will become a regular guest on the panel after making a number of appearances in the last series and proving herself to be a good sport.

Commenting on the news, Maya said: “I never have any idea quite what’s going to unfold on Celeb Juice, but I do know it’s always going to be hilarious and super fun. I’m beyond thrilled to become a regular on the show and be given the opportunity to share the panel with some of my favourite people. Bang Tidy!”

Fronted by Leigh Francis’ out-to-shock comic creation, Keith Lemon, the show was launched in 2008 and features a mix of games, stunts, challenges and celebrity guests.

The last series attracted an average audience of 708,000 viewers on ITV2, making it one of the channel’s most popular programmes.

As well as the addition of Maya and return of irrepressible Keith, the 25th series will also see Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore back as team captains.

Hitting screens next month, the new series will comprise of ten thirty-minute episodes and is a Talkback production for ITV2.