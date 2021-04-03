It’s ‘All About The Music’ from today on Showcase TV

All About The Music is a brand-new TV series launching on Showcase TV later today.



The programme features three hours of original back to back music content including Tom Seals Presents.

Live music celebrity chat show with the extraordinarily talented singer and pianist, Tom Seals, who will be interviewing guests as well as performing their favourite songs with his band. This week’s guest is Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke.

While in Meet the Producers cameras document the life and trials of music producers this series kicks off with Chris Kimsey, world-renowned record producer for some big bands including the Rolling Stones and Duran Duran.

Youth of Today: Stars of Tomorrow brings music from the best of the UK’s young up-and-coming artists and bands. This week we start with singer, dancer, actor and composer Olly Barker. And Live from the Edge sees Mark Radcliffe present a brand-new 13-part live music show including interviews and performances with both established and new bands. Appearing this week: The Lottery Winners, Sam Lyon, Nemzzz, Blair Dunlop Sea Fever. Plus a guest appearance by Craig Charles.

Fabsong is a TV series featuring home-brewed music videos. This is a unique platform featuring music videos from emerging artists.

All About The Music TV is the brainchild of impresario Rocco Buonvino – better known for his huge stage shows in London with names such as Al Pacino, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jerry Lee Lewis, Sir Cliff Richard, Whoopi Goldberg, Rod Stewart, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Douglas and Sophia Loren, and many more.

“Music is in my blood. I have worked with many big artists of all types over the years, but it still boils down to music. I know how many artists have struggled so my mission and passion is about giving talent a platform on TV without red-tape politics” – Rocco Buonvino

Showcase TV, Sky Channel 191