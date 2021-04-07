Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, April 7.

Ned orders Leanne to phone in sick to work because the drugs delivery is back on. Nick assumes that Harvey is Leanne’s new fella when he sees him approaching the flat whilst fellow onlooker Toyah isn’t pleased that Leanne is skiving off work.

Harvey and Ned take Simon with them to pick up the drugs, despite Leanne’s pleas for them to take her instead. Later, Harvey tells Leanne that he was set up and that someone has grassed on him. With little choice, Leanne admits it was her.

Meanwhile, Gemma gives Cathy short shrift over her online comments and Cathy feels terrible when Roy reveals that Alex is being trolled after sticking up for her online.

Elsewhere, Carla assures Peter that she wants nothing to do with Lucas and she is quitting the factory to concentrate on him. Todd is intrigued to realise that George fancies Eileen.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Dan makes another excuse to drop in on Wendy and Bob isn’t happy when he finds them playing cards together. Bob’s jealousy peaks and causes him to confront the situation, asking Wendy where they stand. But could this finally sort out things once and for all?

Meanwhile, Noah sets up a chance meeting between Charity and Sarah, but it backfires.

Elsewhere, Manpreet finds she is suppressing her jealousy to see Charles and Andrea together.

Emmerdale, ITV, 6.45pm

During this special episode, with a focus on mental health, some of the Hollyoaks residents reveal their most vulnerable sides as they are forced to confront their pasts.

Cleo faces her childhood abuser Pete Buchanan.

Luke re-lives his rape as a teenager and fears about his dementia, as he tries to persuade Ollie that he needs to go to rehab.

Cindy has a heart-to-heart with Mandy, who opens up about her past traumas. Mandy explains why she behaved in the way she did to protect Ella and Cindy discusses her bipolar disorder.

And finally, Toby Faroe confronts his childhood demons as he attempts to protect Cleo from hers.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm