A League of Their Own Road Trip returns with UK based episodes

A League of Their Own: Road Trip is back, and while travel restrictions aren’t letting the lads have their usual jolly abroad, they’re out to prove they can have just as big a laugh at home.

Jamie Redknapp, Freddie Flintoff and Romesh Ranganathan are joined by A League of Their Own old guard Jack Whitehall as they begin their odyssey of comedy at the legendary Urqhart Castle at Loch Ness.

While there are no monsters in sight, the boys are about to take on some monstrous challenges.

Former marine commando Jason Fox and adventurer Aldo Kane put them through their paces in a SAS Highlands Survival challenge, and we see who the sharpshooter of the team is in a Sniper Shoot-off.

A League of Their Own: Road Trip, Series 5 starts tonight on Sky One at 9pm