Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, April 22.

Patrick’s mulling over Isaac’s off mood when Kim admits she told him about Paul. Sheree checks in with her son, making sure he’s taking his meds. Isaac wants to tell Patrick the truth but Sheree refuses. However, Isaac ignores Sheree’s discouragement and later reveals all to Patrick.

Meanwhile, Billy notes that Janet has been glued to her phone, which sets him and Honey off debating Janet’s growing social following as Will feels left out. Later Honey gets a call that Will has been in a fight and he explains Amy’s been posting nasty things about Janet online.

Elsewhere, Stuart has presents for his daughter Zara, looking forward to meeting up for her birthday but she stands him up. In The Vic, Bernie and Karen overhear Rainie and Stuart chatting about surrogacy.

EastEnders, 7.35pm, BBC One

Nate’s injury is stopping him from helping out as much with Frankie and Tracy feels increasingly under strain.

Meanwhile, Ellis confronts Priya about sweets he has received, along with a romantic note. Cathy and April listen in. Will this cause embarrassment for all?

Elsewhere, Mandy and Mack meet with Kev. Mandy’s actions leave them both in grave danger.

Also, Marlon continues to fret about The Woolpack’s financial struggles.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

John Paul is distraught after the shocking news he received yesterday. His family rally around him, but there is a very surprising turn of events.

Meanwhile, Warren demands money from Fergus, but instead of giving him the cash, Fergus books a table at a fancy restaurant for Warren to surprise Maxine with. Will Warren take his offer?

Elsewhere, Sid tells Courtney that his disability makes him feel like a failure. Tony wants to play match maker for Darren and Nancy, but Luke and Tom urge him to talk to Mandy first.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Bear is becoming more and more anxious about Miranda’s obvious attraction to him. He seeks advice from both Zara and Daniel, only for Daniel to be rather smug about the fact that they are both handsome specimens and must expect more than their fair share of amount of attention.

Daniel advises Bear to let her down gently. Luca is still flirting outrageously with Daniel and he is lapping it up, much to Emma’s amusement.

Meanwhile, Karen intervenes when a bitterly divorced couple arrive for appointments at the same time…

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm