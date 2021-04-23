Pick of the Plots: Friday 23rd April

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, April 23.

Patrick is reeling from Isaac’s revelation as Sheree tries to blame Patrick’s stroke and Covid for not being truthful sooner. Patrick insists Isaac has nothing to be ashamed of. Isaac later sees photos of Paul, struck by their likeness and muses to Lola about his brother being misunderstood – what if his schizophrenia diagnosis is a misunderstanding too?

Meanwhile, Karen and Bernie return home to find the living room a tip, someone’s left a threatening message to pay up. Karen toys with the idea of becoming Rainie’s surrogate but Bernie shuts her down.

Elsewhere, Nancy feels bad when Ollie falls at the park on her watch. Aware he has been spending time a lot of time with Frankie, Mick schedules in some father daughter time with Nancy.

Also, Amy apologises for trolling Janet.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.30pm

A sheepish Tyrone lets himself into No.9 to pick up the last of his things. Having run away from school, Hope returns home and spotting Tyrone’s holdall, asks him if he loves his new girlfriend more than her. Tyrone’s horrified and accuses Fiz of turning Hope against him.

Later, Fiz calls at No.5 to find Chesney bundling an injured Joseph into the car. When Gemma reveals Hope attacked him, Fiz is horrified. Fiz urges Tyrone to speak to Hope but Tyrone refuses, asserting that she’s better at dealing with Hope than him.

Meanwhile, Nina’s hurt to overhear Seb laughing along as Ed and Paul mock her gothism. When Nina reveals that she was going to ask him to move in but she overheard him laughing at her expense with his mates, Seb’s gutted

Elsewhere, Rita gets Sharon, Jenny and Gemma together for peace talks. Aadi catches Corey coming out of Asha’s bedroom; the two come to blows after Corey winds Aadi up.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm



Gabby is left hurt and humiliated when Jamie refuses to attend her pregnancy scan.

Meanwhile, Lydia finds Kim dozing off at her laptop and tries to get her to seek medical help.

Elsewhere, Tracy struggles; Rhona is gutted Marlon is working.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

This episode has John Paul at the centre, as he finally faces the truth of his situation. He is also forced to explain himself after he is caught in a compromising situation.

Meanwhile, Courtney surprises Sid with a one-to-one meeting with DS Cohen to discuss his future plans to become a police officer.

Elsewhere, Tony secretly plans a surprise date for Darren and Nancy. It doesn’t go to plan.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm