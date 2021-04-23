Alessandro Borghi and Patrick Dempsey return to financial thriller Devils

Sky have announced that production of the second series of Sky Original international financial thriller Devils, is under way in Rome.

Four years have passed since Massimo Ruggero managed to thwart Dominic Morgan’s plan against the Euro, but he paid a high price: Sofia’s death. Massimo, now NYL bank’s new CEO, has appointed a group of Chinese investors to the board who are waging a silent war against the United States to rule over the tech sector.

Acquisition after acquisition, Massimo will discover a pattern where the data of millions of people is collected, used and fought over by the two sides. Becoming NYL’s strongest opponent is Massimo’s old mentor: Dominic Morgan. Progressively Massimo becomes aware of this silent battle, but it will be in 2020 when the global pandemic hits that this war will come into the light and Massimo will finally have to choose which side to take.

Alessandro Borghi and Patrick Dempsey pictured on set in Rome as first look images released today.

First look images released today show the two protagonists, played by Alessandro Borghi and Patrick Dempsey as they reprise their roles as Massimo Ruggero and Dominic Morgan. Filming for the second series will continue in Rome and London.

Devils is a thrilling story of power set in the world of global finance produced by Sky Italia and Lux Vide in collaboration with Sky Studios, Orange Studio and OCS. Distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios, the first series has sold in more than 160 territories.

Based on the bestseller The Devils by Guido Maria Brera (published by Rizzoli) and told through fictional characters and fragments of reality, the series tells the story of the silent but devastating war affecting the Western world over the last decade. An underground war fought with the most powerful of weapons: finance.

The eight episode second series will in the UK launch on Sky Atlantic.