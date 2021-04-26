Forum Birmingham reveal Opening Season

The line up follows the recent announcement the iconic venue was to reopen its doors after years in the dark.

Forum Birmingham’s opening announcement sent a much-needed shot of confidence across the music industry and now comes the news of the tastefully curated line-ups, as well as details of its high spec second room, Space 54.

Playing the opening season from August through to December will be a diverse mix of electronic talents such as Bicep Live, DJ Hazard, Slowthai, Kerri Chandler, Shanti Celeste, DJ Boring, Skream, Gerd Janson, Honey Dijon and India Jordan with a live gig program to be announced later in the summer.

Forum’s Opening Night will take place on Friday 6th August and will be free for local NHS staff, key workers and the first 2000 people to buy tickets to Forum Birmingham events.

Forum Birmingham – Opening Season

AUGUST

6th – Forum Birmingham Opening Night

(Free opening night tickets will be offered to the first 2000 customers who buy tickets to any Forum Birmingham event. 1000 free tickets will be donated to local NHS staff and key workers.)

SEPTEMBER

10th – &Friends at Space 54: TNQ pres. Lenzman, Fox, SATL & Blindside

11th – Foliée with special guests

24th – &Friends Barely Legal w/ Anastasia Kristensen

25th – Honey Dijon, Palms Trax, HAAi & Disco Pussy

OCTOBER

1st – &Friends at Space 54: Theo Kottis w/ Secretsundaze

9th – Foreverland with special guests

16th – Kerri Chandler, Folamour, Mafalda, Disco Pussy plus special guests TBA.

22nd – &Friends at Space 54: Saoirse w/ Shanti Celeste

30th – Festival Of The Dead Halloween Special

NOVEMBER

5th – DJ Mag Presents w/ special guests.

13th – Andy C – 3 Hour Set, DJ Hazard, Turno, Harriet Jaxxon

19th – &Friends at Space 54: Oneman w/ Tim Reaper plus special guests TBA

20th – David Rodigan MBE, Trojan Sound System w/ Dawn Penn live & Dennis Alcapone, Daddy G (Massive Attack) w/ Solo Banton, Mad Professor live, Channel One, Benny Page, Ed Solo, Jessi G

26th – &Friends at Space 54: Erol To The Rhythm – Erol Alkan All Night Long

DECEMBER

3rd – Bicep – Live

10th – 24 Hour Garage Girls w/ Champion, Soulecta, Oppidan

11th – Skream, Gerd Janson, DJ Boring, Bradley Zero, TSHA, Sally C, Fall Forward.

27th – Foliée with special guests

31st – NYE – Very special guests TBA

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now here; Forumbirmingham.uk