Forum Birmingham reveal Opening Season

The line up follows the recent announcement the iconic venue was to reopen its doors after years in the dark.
Forum Birmingham’s opening announcement sent a much-needed shot of confidence across the music industry and now comes the news of the tastefully curated line-ups, as well as details of its high spec second room, Space 54.
Playing the opening season from August through to December will be a diverse mix of electronic talents such as Bicep Live, DJ Hazard, Slowthai, Kerri Chandler, Shanti Celeste, DJ Boring, Skream, Gerd Janson, Honey Dijon and India Jordan with a live gig program to be announced later in the summer.
Forum’s Opening Night will take place on Friday 6th August and will be free for local NHS staff, key workers and the first 2000 people to buy tickets to Forum Birmingham events.
Forum Birmingham – Opening Season
AUGUST
6th – Forum Birmingham Opening Night
(Free opening night tickets will be offered to the first 2000 customers who buy tickets to any Forum Birmingham event. 1000 free tickets will be donated to local NHS staff and key workers.)
SEPTEMBER
10th – &Friends at Space 54: TNQ pres. Lenzman, Fox, SATL & Blindside
11th – Foliée with special guests
24th – &Friends Barely Legal w/ Anastasia Kristensen
25th – Honey Dijon, Palms Trax, HAAi & Disco Pussy
OCTOBER
1st – &Friends at Space 54: Theo Kottis w/ Secretsundaze
9th – Foreverland with special guests
16th – Kerri Chandler, Folamour, Mafalda, Disco Pussy plus special guests TBA.
22nd – &Friends at Space 54: Saoirse w/ Shanti Celeste
30th – Festival Of The Dead Halloween Special
NOVEMBER
5th – DJ Mag Presents w/ special guests.
13th – Andy C – 3 Hour Set, DJ Hazard, Turno, Harriet Jaxxon
19th – &Friends at Space 54: Oneman w/ Tim Reaper plus special guests TBA
20th – David Rodigan MBE, Trojan Sound System w/ Dawn Penn live & Dennis Alcapone, Daddy G (Massive Attack) w/ Solo Banton, Mad Professor live, Channel One, Benny Page, Ed Solo, Jessi G
26th – &Friends at Space 54: Erol To The Rhythm – Erol Alkan All Night Long
DECEMBER
3rd – Bicep – Live
10th – 24 Hour Garage Girls w/ Champion, Soulecta, Oppidan
11th – Skream, Gerd Janson, DJ Boring, Bradley Zero, TSHA, Sally C, Fall Forward.
27th – Foliée with special guests
31st – NYE – Very special guests TBA
Pre-sale tickets are on sale now here; Forumbirmingham.uk
