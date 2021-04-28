ITV to open up their kitchen for Cooking With The Stars

Emma Willis and Tom Allen will host the all-new celebrity cooking contest.

ITV has commissioned a six-part brand-new entertainment cooking competition called Cooking With The Stars.

“I absolutely love cooking so I can’t wait to see the celebrities in the kitchen showing what they have or haven’t learnt. What a brilliant opportunity to be trained by some of the best chefs in the business and I’m hoping I can pick up a few tips too. I know it’s going to be a lot of fun hosting with the brilliant Tom Allen so I can’t wait to get started.” – Emma Willis

The series, transmitting this summer on ITV, will feature eight celebrities, each paired with an accomplished chef who will mentor, teach and take them from passionate amateur to restaurant-level chefs.

Trained by their professional chef-partner they’ll prepare and present their dishes for judgement. Their mentor chefs then become judges, rating the other celebrity cooks, with the bottom two at risk of leaving the competition.

Should they end up in the bottom two the celebrities will be fighting for their place in the contest on their own, with no help from their teacher, as they each present a dish in the hope of saving their spot.

This eliminator round is decided by a blind testing from the chefs – unaware of whose food they’re passing judgement over the greatest supporter could swiftly and unwittingly become the worst critic and vote for their protégé to leave the competition.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be working with Emma and an amazing team of chefs and celebrities. I have a feeling everyone’s going to be put through their paces but we’re going to have a lot of fun along the way!” – Tom Allen

Cooking With The Stars is a partnership between Marks & Spencer, ITV and South Shore.