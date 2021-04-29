BBC release Holby City spring preview trailer

Today, Holby City has released its spring trailer, giving audiences a first look of what’s in store for the continuing medical drama in the coming months on BBC One.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Recent episodes have seen Hanssen worry that the upcoming court case will cause more harm than good. Sacha prepared to risk everything for Dom while Fletch tried to get to grips with his new job.

While coming up this week the cause of Reyhan’s death comes into question, putting Hanssen and Sahira’s relationship at breaking point. Dominic’s newfound optimism might be too much too soon. While Kian continues to lie to Lucky, but is she about to work out what’s really going on?

Holby City, BBC One, Tuesday 4th May, 19.50 pm – except Scotland.