British Soap Awards cancelled for the second year in a row

The British Soap Awards have been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

The televised awards ceremony is once again being dropped from ITV’s schedules due to fears it could lead to a coronavirus outbreak at one of the soaps.

Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors are all being filmed under strict Covid-19 safety protocols following a suspension of filming in 2020.

“As a result of the pandemic, and following careful consideration of the ongoing safety measures in place for both drama productions and live events, ITV can confirm that the British Soap Awards will not take place this year.” – ITV Spokesperson

Launched in 1999, the British Soap Awards – abbreviated to BSAs – celebrate the best of the genre from the previous 12 months.

The awards are voted on by the public as well as a panel of experts with categories including Best Actor, Best Actress; Best Storyline; Best Newcomer and Villain of the Year.

The awards were originally presented by Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan. Other presenters over the years have included Des O’Connor and Melanie Skyes, Paul O’Grady and current host Philip Schofield.

In 2019 the gong show was broadcast live on ITV for the first time in its history in an attempt to revive interest in the format amid falling viewing figures.

“The British Soap Awards is the highlight of the year for everyone in the soaps. It’s a chance for everyone to celebrate the hard work they’ve put in throughout the year. But everyone understands why this decision has been made and supports the organisers,” an insider noted to the tabloid