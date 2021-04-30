ITV pulls final episode of Viewpoint in light of Noel Clarke allegations

Clarke has been accused of groping, harassment and bullying by 20 women.

In light of the allegations – which The Guardian lifted the lid on yesterday – ITV has decided that it will not broadcast the final episode of the five-part thriller starring Clarke as surveillance detective, DC Martin King.

Instead, the episode will be made available on ITV hub for a “for a limited time” for those who wish to seek it out the broadcaster said.

ITV further noted that it has a “zero tolerance policy to bullying, harassment and victimisation and robust procedures in place to investigate and deal with any complaints.”

ATV Today understands that no allegations of inappropriate conduct were made against the actor and producer during the making of Viewpoint.

ITV’s statement can be read in full below:

“ITV has a zero-tolerance policy to bullying, harassment and victimisation and robust procedures in place to investigate and deal with any complaints. We strongly believe that everyone deserves to work in a supportive and safe environment.

“In light of the very serious nature of the allegations against Noel Clarke raised by 20 women in the Guardian’s report, ITV has decided it is no longer appropriate to broadcast the final episode of the drama Viewpoint on ITV main channel this evening.

“We are mindful that some of our viewers have already invested four hours of their time over the past four nights in following this thriller which was due to conclude this evening, and they have yet to see the final episode. As such we plan to make it available on ITV Hub tonight for a limited time for any viewers who wish to seek it out, and watch its conclusion.”

The Guardian yesterday reported that it had spoken to twenty women who all claim that Clarke behaved inappropriately towards them whilst they were working with him.

Their claims – which the actor disputes – take in unwanted touching and groping, sexually inappropriate behaviour/remarks, professional misconduct, taking and sharing sexually explicit media without consent and the bullying of weaker targets.

Clarke – who rose to fame in Doctor Who and Kidulthood – vehemently denies the claims.

He said in a statement: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me. If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

BAFTA has announced that it is suspending the prize for ‘Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema’ it recently bestowed on the actor as well as his BAFTA membership.

Sky has also announced that it will not be working with Clarke on any projects for the foreseeable future.