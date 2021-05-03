Stacey Dooley talks imposter syndrome and Stacey Sleeps Over series

The documentarian divulged that she has suffered with imposter syndrome in her career during a virtual appearance on Loose Women today.

Stacey admitted: “I’m riddled most of the time with imposter syndrome. Then you have to remind yourself if they didn’t think you were capable, they wouldn’t have you in.”

She added: “I’m always really thankful for that. I love my job, I love what I do for a living. I feel really lucky.”

The syndrome is characterised by feeling unworthy of the situation that you are in – that you are a phony who just got lucky.

Talking about the first episode of the latest series of Stacey Sleeps Over, where she spends 72 hours as a guest in an unusual UK home, aiming to get to the bottom of her hosts’ family lives, Stacey explained she spent time with ‘trad wives’, who prioritise traditional domesticity over career ambitions.

She explained: “It was really interesting. We’re coming from totally opposite ends of the spectrum, but in essence that’s what the series is about. It’s really important and really healthy to have conversations with people you don’t gravitate towards naturally. We’re probably more polarised than we’ve ever been. Rational, respectful debate is worthwhile.”

The interview later addressed the interest in the documentary-maker’s love life, which soared when she participated in the 2018 series of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Dooley admitted to being surprised at the interest as she considered such matters “dull for everyone else.” She added: “Now, Kev [Kevin Clifton, who was partnered with Dooley on that years’ series] and I have been together for two years, so no one’s really that fussed anymore, and we’re so dull!”

Loose Women airs weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV while Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over airs Mondays at 10pm on the W channel.