Paul makes a decision about his future with Rory this week in River City

This week in River City on BBC Scotland.

With Rory’s condition worsening, Paul’s emotions get the better of him, putting any transplant plans in doubt. As uncertainty surrounds, Paul makes an impromptu decision about his future with Rory.

Alex hides the DNA results from Amber, uncertain how to break the news. However, she senses there’s something wrong and is stunned by Alec’s revelations.

Elsewhere, Ruby tells Caitlin about Dylan’s hurtful outburst. Enraged, Caitlin confronts Eve and tells her some harsh home truths about her son and his shocking attitude. Eve goes to see Ruby and apologies for Dylan’s actions – both women can’t fathom what’s made mild-mannered Dylan behave so badly.

Later, Eve tries to reason with Dylan but ends up on the receiving end of a tirade of abuse. Enraged by his mother’s reaction, Dylan storms over to the Tall Ship to confront Ruby, only to come face-to-face with a no-nonsense Caitlin who is shocked by his poisonous views of women.

Stevie tries to hide the truth about his new job from Scarlett. However, when she discovers the drugs he’s delivering for Tyler, Scarlett tells her son he can’t stay under her roof anymore.

Bob enlists the help of Levi to help mend Angus’s broken heart and pushes him into re-joining internet dating. Meanwhile, Suzie and Bernie try their best to help Rebecca but their friends unwittingly make matters worse for the former couple.

River City, BBC Scotland Channel, Monday 10th May at 10 pm. Repeated on BBC One Scotland later in the week.