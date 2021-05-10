wilko get green fingered with Gardening Competition

wilko is on the hunt for garden makeovers, big and small, to enter into its 2021 Gardening Competition.

Whether you’ve perfected your patio, beautified your balcony, turned a humble shed into an at-home bar, or simply spruced up your window box, wilko wants to hear from you.

“Our customers are enjoying the great outdoors now more than ever before, and this last year has shown us just how valuable green space is to us all, whatever its size or scale.

“wilko shoppers’ gardens range in scale from large plots and allotments to balconies, back yards and windows boxes – and everything in between, which is why creating products for all manner of gardening jobs, and all levels of expertise, is so important to us.” – Peter Hardie, Senior Gardening Buyer for wilko

Entrants will need to submit before and after images of their garden transformations to a dedicated email address and the ten best examples will each win £300 to spend instore on products to help get their gardening to-do list ticked off. They’ll also be showcased on the wilko life blog to help inspire other green-fingered Brits to get outdoors and feel garden good.

To help launch the competition, willko enlisted the support of an influencer and resident consumer expert on Steph’s Packed Lunch, Mr Carrington, who demonstrated some top tips on simple garden transformations to his thousands of followers online.

wilko’s transformation challenge started on the 15th April 2021 and runs until 8th July 2021 – so budding gardeners still have plenty of time to get bushes trimmed and flowerbeds laid. All entries should include a before and after image, and be either your own work or that of your household.

Email your entries to wilko here

For more gardening tips and advice, follow wilko on Instagram at @lovewilko , twitter at @Lovewilko and Facebook at www.facebook.com/Lovewilko/ and don’t forget to use the hashtag #FeelGardenGood if you’re showcasing your handiwork via social media.