Matt Lucas talks The Great British Bake Off

Matt Lucas has confirmed that the on and off-screen talent associated with this years’ The Great British Bake Off will once again be going “into a bubble” to get the show made.

Lucas spoke about the forthcoming series during an appearance on Lorraine earlier today, noting that filming is due to begin “very soon” and that “like last year we’re going into a bubble”.

“We’re all self-isolating and getting tested. And then we’re going into Covid-free bubble, so we can all taste each other’s bakes and there can be handshakes and all sorts,” he said.

The comedian made his debut as one of the show’s co-hosts last year, replacing Sandi Toksvig.

Speaking about filming the popular show, Lucas said: “I just have fun and I love working with Noel [Fielding]. He’s so funny. And of course, we’ve both been in double acts – we’re used to being in that dynamic. So, when we write together, we understand the rhythms to go, ‘Oh actually, I’ve thought of this joke, but you have it’. Noel is really generous like that.”

He continued: “Paul [Hollywood] and Prue [Leith] are so friendly. I was nervous going into this hugely popular show and Sandi had left very big boots to fill. But it’s great, so much fun to be a part of.”

Lucas noted that he and Fielding are “dressing up more” this year when asked about the little skits they do at the start of the show.

And of working with David Walliams again – his partner on the now controversial sketch series Little Britain and Come Fly With Me – he said: “We have got an idea. We haven’t pitched anything to anyone, but we do know what it is we want to do.”