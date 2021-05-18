Euros TV campaign for Currys with Sky Sports and BT Sport

Currys PC World, the UK electrical retailer, has unveiled five new TV adverts, alongside a unique Sky Media partnership to promote its latest Euros TV campaign, preparing fans for the summer of sport.

“Sky Media is truly the home of sport with Sky Sports and our partners at BT Sport and we’re delighted to make it the home of Currys’ summer of sport campaign this year. This fully integrated partnership is a really fun idea to get people excited about returning to Currys PC stores and football stadia in the near future.

“In the meantime, the Currys staff and our football talent will make sure fans are equipped with the best viewing tech for match days.” – Sarah Jones, Director of Planning at Sky Media

The Sky Media partnership launched earlier this month (May 15th) with two exclusive TV adverts, licensed by Sky Sports and BT Sport, called ‘The team behind the team’, which aims to highlight the expertise and dedication of Currys’ colleagues.

The creative features footballing pundits and ex-players Jimmy Bullard (Sky Sports) and Jermaine Jenas (BT Sport) getting ready for “the big game” with a Currys PC World store colleague, as they discuss the importance of expert guidance in shaping performance.

As well as the ads with famous sporting stars, the retailer has also created three 30-second TV ads for the campaign which puts tech to the ultimate test with British comedian and actress Ellie Taylor. She showcases the tech is at Currys PC World and how an LG, Sony or Samsung TV can enhance the customer’s experience when watching sport this summer.

Broadcasting across a mix of TV channels throughout May and June, all five new TV adverts feature Reiha, a tech expert from Currys PC World in Newcastle,

“This is new territory for Currys PC World, and a big step change from our approach to media and TV creative. The partnership with Sky brings a highly targeted, football rich multi-asset campaign that allows us to unify social, TV and our audiences in a fluid and exciting way.” – Corin Mills, Head of Brand, Comms and Planning at Currys PC World

The adverts were developed and produced by AMV BBDO and the Currys PC World’s team, alongside media partners Spark Foundry who worked with Sky Media to develop the Sky Sports and BT Sport partnerships.