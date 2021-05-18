Miss Scarlet and The Duke to solve more crime for UKTV

19th-century crime drama, Miss Scarlet and The Duke, is set to return for a second series on UKTV’s dedicated crime drama channel Alibi.

The six-part second outing of Miss Scarlet and The Duke will air on Alibi in 2022 and joins an array of UKTV Original dramas airing on the channel.

Series two sees the return of Kate Phillips as the fearless female detective Eliza Scarlet, alongside Stuart Martin as her childhood friend and potential love interest, Inspector William ‘The Duke’ Wellington.

“Miss Scarlet and The Duke has built a massive following since it first aired on Alibi last year, so we are thrilled to have it back for another series. Rachael New has created a wonderful range of characters and mixes the gritty scenes of Victorian London with a brilliant light-hearted side, making it a firm favourite for our viewers.” – Emma Ayech, Alibi’s channel director

Series one was one of the top-rating shows on Alibi in 2020 and has reached over 1.57million individuals since its launch, UKTV tells ATV Today.

Miss Scarlet and The Duke is a full-throttle crime drama about the first-ever female detective in Victorian London. After the death of her father Eliza Scarlet (Phillips) is left penniless and determined to become a private detective to support herself.

Unfortunately, detectives have always been men, but a family friend at Scotland Yard called The Duke (Martin) offers to help. So begins a collaboration that grows into something more ardent.

“We’re very excited to be working with MASTERPIECE and Element 8 Entertainment again on this fantastic series. Our slate of acquisitions for UKTV continues to grow and it’s brilliant to see Miss Scarlet and The Duke picked up by our BBC channels in Benelux and Africa too.” – Charlie Charalambous, UKTV’s global acquisitions manager