Bill Turnbull to return as Good Morning Britain guest host

Breakfast TV veteran Bill Turnbull will be reunited with Susanna Reid next week on Good Morning Britain.

Bill will present the programme alongside Susanna from Monday 24th until Wednesday 26th May.

“I am very pleased to be back presenting on GMB, especially as I get to be reunited with my old pal Susanna,” he noted.

Bill and Susanna co-hosted BBC Breakfast together for a number of years, although first worked together when Bill was a correspondent in Washington and Susanna was working as a producer 25 years ago.

The pair have been reunited on Good Morning Britain previously.

Susanna said: “I am delighted that Bill is back in the presenter chair at the GMB desk. He has been a beloved favourite of breakfast television viewers for years and a good friend of mine.”

Neil Thompson, Good Morning Britain, Editor said that he is “thrilled” to have Bill back for another guest stint and praised his “authenticity, authority, warmth, humour and trust.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV and on ITV Hub