New faces for Casualty as Osi Okerafor and Elinor Lawless join the cast

Osi Okerafor and Elinor Lawless have joined the cast of Casualty.

Osi Okerafor is taking on the role of Matthew, a locum registrar with a history of practicing medicine in the world’s trouble spots and a deep and enduring love for old flame Fenisha (Olivia D’Lima).

How will Ethan (George Rainsford) react to Matthew joining the team? Is there still a spark between Fenisha and Matthew?

Osi Okerafor’s previous credits include Death in Paradise and King Gary.

“It’s a pleasure to become a part of the Casualty team,” he noted of his new role. “Everyone is so friendly and it’s a very exciting environment to work in. I’m excited for viewers to see Matthew’s love for his patients and his willingness to do whatever it takes to care for them; it’s a quality I really admire in him.”

Later this year Casualty will be celebrating its 35th anniversary with some jam-packed instalments and Lawless will debut at this time as consultant Stevie. The Beeb have teased that as well as meeting new characters, fans of the ED-based serial can expect to see some old faces as well…

Lawless, whose has previously been in Doctors and Shakespeare and Hathaway, said she is “absolutely thrilled” to be joining the show’s cast, describing her character as a “force to be reckoned with”.

Loretta Preece, Series Producer of Casualty, said: “I am delighted that Osi and Elinor will be joining the Casualty family. Osi has been delightful to work with and he and Olivia have a very special on screen bond.

“Eli is an exceptional actress and a force of nature. With Stevie, Eli brings a new and dangerous energy into our world – she’s charismatic, contemporary, compelling and on occasion very unsettling.

“Her wonderful character and additive backstory is an exciting part of defining a new and exciting era for Casualty as we go into our 35th year.”

Osi will appear on screen as Matthew this month with Elinor joining the cast later in the year.

Casualty airs Saturday nights on BBC One.