Joel Dommett to host the 2021 National Television Awards

Comedian Joel Dommett is to present this year’s National Television Awards ceremony, its organisers have confirmed.

This year’s ceremony is being held in September after being put back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As with the TV Times Awards, televised from the 1960s to the 1980s, the National Television Awards are voted for entirely by members of the public who can vote for their favourite drama series, serial drama, actor, actress and presenter to name only a few.

Joel will host this year’s event from The O2 London on the 9th September.

“It’s a huge honour to be hosting the NTAs this year! It still feels like someone has made a wonderful error. I really, really love TV and can’t wait to celebrate the best stuff from what’s been a very weird year or so,” he said.

The awards were first held in August 1995 at the Wembley Conference Centre with GMTV‘s Eamonn Holmes as host.

The production was glammed-up and moved to the Royal Albert Hall the following year – with News at Ten’s Sir Trevor McDonald adding a touch of gravitas to proceedings as the new host.

In 2008, after thirteen annual nights of gong-giving, Sir Trevor retired from the programme which gave ITV a chance to ‘X Factor‘ the format with Dermot O’Leary fronting a more modern tone and direction.

The new-look saw the action move to the O2 and the show itself rescheduled from October to January.

After 10 years as host, O’Leary quit the show in 2019 with David Walliams stepping into his shoes for the 2020 ceremony. However, after just one year in the role, Walliams decided to step down.

“We are so excited to be back to celebrate a remarkable TV year like no other. There is a wealth of great television to recognise and we are delighted to have Joel at the helm. With his wit and natural charisma, he’ll definitely be bringing a fresh approach to this year’s awards.” – NTA’s Executive Producer, Kim Turberville

Voting opens on Tuesday 25th May 2021 at nationaltvawards.com