Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, May 24.

Zack and Martin are feeling the aftereffects of an evening’s boozing, while Sharon is shunned upon approaching Linda. Later, at the gym launch, Sharon spots Zack turning on the charm with an important potential client and Kheerat promises to have a word.

Kheerat manages to prise Zack away, shuts him in the locker room and cranks up the music to drown out his shouts. Linda arrives wanting to chat but it’s time for Sharon’s speech. Zack’s shouts can now be heard. As Nancy lets him out of the locker room, Zack loses it with Kheerat.

Meanwhile, Ruby’s unamused by Martin’s hangover and ends up having to go to a doctor’s appointment by herself. Later, Martin confides in Jean that he is losing Ruby.

Elsewhere, Mila’s sister, Kioni, arrives in Walford. Mila tenses up when Kioni mentions an impending trip with their mum. Kat is impressed when Phil saves the day for her family.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Despite Leanne’s fear that he might be walking into a trap, Nick returns home to help look for Sam. When Sharon spots Nick going into Number 8, she calls Harvey. Later, Nick finds himself in danger when he gets into a taxi only to discover the driver is one of Harvey’s thugs.

Meanwhile, Steve is displeased to find Emma having a drink with Curtis the hooligan who knocked him off his bike in the charity fundraiser. When Amy suggests he’s becoming obsessed with his fundraising and worries he’s heading for another breakdown; Steve realises she has a point.

Elsewhere, Daisy blackmails Ronnie about him and Jenny. Yasmeen is becoming jaded with her house guests. Evelyn is unsympathetic to Tyrone’s financial woes.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm



Liv finally finds her mum at the caravan park and she’s appalled to discover Sandra has been back in the UK for a few months without bothering to make contact with her.

Liv struggles to get her mum to pay any attention to her troubles, but when Sandra produces some booze, Liv is tempted to drown her sorrows again.

Meanwhile, despite Sam and Samson’s best efforts, Lydia sees what has been posted about her online and she’s heartbroken by it.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Mercedes is confused when several packages containing baby products arrive on her doorstep which she supposedly ordered, unaware that Cher is behind it all as she continues to gaslight her. Later, Cher dresses up as Mercedes for her most twisted act yet.

Meanwhile, Sally has made an important decision, but many obstacles stand in her way. John Paul gives Sally a difficult ultimatum after telling her that he needs structure in his life, as he is struggling to be without George.

Elsewhere, Summer continues to play games with Sienna.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Over the course of a month, Emma tries to help Jan Fisher – but what is Jan hiding?

A month ago: Emma sees new patient Jan Fisher, who says she’s having trouble sleeping. As the consultation goes on, Emma begins to realise that all may not be well with Jan’s marriage. Emma tries to get Jan to open up, but with no success.

Last week: Emma sees Jan for a second time and is worried about a red mark on Jan’s cheek. Jan reveals that she’s been thrown out by Mark, her husband. Jan is emotional and says she accused him of having an affair. Emma tries to calm Jan down, and asks if she is afraid of her husband…

Last night: During an FME shift at the police station Emma has a final encounter with Jan.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm