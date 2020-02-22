EastEnders: What next for the residents of Albert Square?

As the week of celebrations comes to a dramatic and tragic end for one character, what’s next for the key characters caught up in the drama?

Friday’s episode of EastEnders wrapped up what really happened on the boat which was destined for disaster. With Dennis Rickman dead, Whitney banged up for murder and the return of Peter Beale, what’s in-store for the residents of Walford?

Sharon Mitchell

Sharon gave birth to a baby boy in Friday’s episode but tragically lost her first son, Dennis. The 13-year-old died after the party boat sank on the River Thames. The baby’s father, Keanu Taylor, has now left the Square for good, leaving Sharon to bring up the newborn alone.

All eyes will be on Sharon as she copes with the grief of losing her child and whether the Queen of Walford will be out for revenge on Phil Mitchell and Ben Mitchell for causing the incident on Thames, unaware that it was her best friend Ian Beale who had locked him in a room on the boat.

Ian Beale

Ian’s anguish was evident when Kathy told him that Dennis did not survive the boat disaster. Ian had initially locked Dennis in a room on the boat after discovering he had waged a hate campaign against Bobby which led him to being hospitalised after a brutal attack. On top of this, Ian’s other son, Peter, returned from New Zealand having split with Lauren Branning.

Could Ian’s mental health be at risk as he struggles with the guilt of what he has done, despite doing his best to save Dennis? Ian has suffered from depression in the past and ended up homeless – could the same happen again? Also at risk is the longest running friendship in the soap – just how will Sharon deal with Ian when she finds out the truth?

Ben Mitchell

Some might say if it wasn’t for Ben’s quest for his father’s love, we wouldn’t be in the situation where we are at. Ben will have questions to answer but his initial focus will be on finding boyfriend Callum Highway. Callum was taken hostage by Keanu in a bid to raise £100,000 to flee the country. Despite Keanu telling Shirley Carter and Ben the location, poor Callum remains undiscovered.

If Callum is discovered alive, how will he react when he finally sees Ben? His boyfriend has caused this whole saga, will he forgive his man?

Linda Carter

It looked at the start of the week that it could have been the end of landlady Linda Carter and her husband Mick. Her hunt for more alcohol led to her foot becoming wedged in a sideboard. As the water swept in, it became obvious that Linda doesn’t want a divorce and the pair are meant to be together forever.

Making it back to the Queen Vic, Linda took the first step to recovery. She admitted that she is an alcoholic and wants to stop drinking. Running a pub, surrounded by copious amounts of booze, might prove a big obstacle in her battle to be dry.

Bex Fowler

The daughter of Martin and Sonia has struggled in recent months which has seen her turn to drugs. It was reported last month that actress Jasmine Armfield had quit the soap after five years which led to fevered speculation that she would be the one to die.

However, after overdosing on pills, will Bex open up to Martin and Sonia about what she truly wants from life and ultimately, where will that lead her to?

Whitney Dean

In Friday’s episode we seen Whitney confess to a police officer that she had killed a man and presented the knife as evidence. As we know, she knifed stalker Leo King, who had been terrorising her for months.

Whitney will soon be the talk of the Square as they do their best to help her, but others will start to question whether she deliberately sought to murder him. We seen her turn to Mick Carter in her our of need this week – will she be looking for him in the future?

Phil Mitchell

The king of the Square had thought his son, Ben, had taken care of Keanu for sleeping with his wife Sharon. However Phil returned from Portugal to sort Keanu out once and for all after taking Callum hostage. The fight on the boat caused it crash and thus leading to Dennis’s death.

Will Sharon lay all the blame at Phil’s door. One of her first questions might be why he didn’t take Dennis with him when he fled the square with Louise and baby Peggy.