The World Reimagined aims highlight the history of the Transatlantic Slave Trade

Sky partners with national art education project, The World Reimagined.



Sky has become the Official Presenting Partner of The World Reimagined, a new national art education project that aims to transform people’s understanding of the Transatlantic Slave Trade and its impact on all of us. The project will launch later this week (27 May) with an online event.

“The World Reimagined will be a valuable resource for those looking to explore our history and we’re delighted to support them on their road to 2022.

“We’re committed to using Sky’s voice as a force for good and The World Reimagined is one of the ways we’re doing that. We’re excited to see where The World Reimagined’s thinking takes them, and how they deliver their vision for this educational programme up and down the country.”

– Denise Peart, Sky’s Chief Talent, Diversity and Inclusion Officer

The World Reimagined will bring trails of large globe sculptures to cities across the UK throughout May, June, and July of 2022. The installations of sculptures will be created by artists who will bring to life the reality and impact of the Transatlantic Slave Trade, and the installations will be part of a wider learning and engagement programme.

Sky’s funding forms part of its broader commitments to help tackle racial injustice. Sky is investing £10 million per year across its markets through to 2023 to support anti-racism and improve diversity and inclusion. The World Reimagined project crosses two of Sky’s priorities; using the power of Sky’s voice and platform to highlight racial injustice and making a difference in communities impacted by racism.

In January 2021, Sky set ambitious targets to increase ethnic diversity and representation across its UK workforce. By 2025, Sky is aiming for 20% of their employees in the UK & Ireland to be from Black, Asian, or ethnically diverse backgrounds, with at least a quarter of these being Black. This target also applies to Sky’s leadership team.

“We are absolutely delighted to have Sky onboard as our Official Presenting Partner – supporting us in bringing the vision and plans of The World Reimagined to life in cities across the UK. This is a really meaningful partnership that will help us create spaces for all to come together in dialogue to think about how we can make racial justice a reality in our society. We look forward to working together.”

– Michelle Gayle, Co-Founder of The World Reimagined

The World Reimagined launch event will take place virtually on Thursday, 27 May 2021 at 19.00-20.00. Click here to register your attendance.