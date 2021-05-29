Bagpuss awakes on the BBC iPlayer

The children’s favorite heads to the streaming service as a box set, while the first episode gets a rerun on BBC Four this weekend.

The much-loved animated puppet series is set in Emily’s shop, a home for lost property, where Bagpuss lives.

As Emily leaves the shop, Bagpuss comes to life, as do his friends Professor Yaffle – a woodpecker-shaped bookend – a toad called Gabriel, Madeleine the ragdoll as well as mice ornaments from a magical mouse organ. Each episode sees the characters explore a broken object left in the shop, before repairing it and leaving it in the window so it can be reunited with its owner.

Made by Oliver Postgate and Peter Firmin, the stop motion animation was first broadcast in 1974. Despite only having 13 episodes, the programme has remained hugely popular across generations.

“It doesn’t matter whether you grew up with Bagpuss, or it’s your first time visiting Emily’s shop – Bagpuss is one for all the family to enjoy. It’s great to be bringing this timeless series to iPlayer and it joins a fantastic selection of classic and new shows for all ages.”

– Patricia Hidalgo, Director, Children’s & Education

The first episode of Bagpuss will be shown on BBC Four at 7.25 pm on Sunday as part of an evening of classic children’s shows.

The full box set will be available to stream on iPlayer until Tuesday 29th June and more family favourites are accessible at the BBC iPlayer here.