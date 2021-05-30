First star departs The Masked Dancer

Last night, The Masked Dancer began its week run on ITV and viewers met Zip, Knickerbocker Glory, Beetroot, Llama, Viper and Scarecrow.

When all the dancing was done, Viper was the first to be unmasked. Revealed to be Jordan Banjo, the Diversity dancer told the panel that “this entire experience was worth it just to be called Anthony Joshua” as he referred to Davina’s incorrect guess.

Mo Gilligan guessed Jordan correctly, as did Oti Mabuse who was making her detective debut.

“I love the panel, I love that it’s not treated like some super serious dance show but as a fun, feel good guessing game.”

– Jordan Banjo

Tonight night the remaining characters will follow in the footsteps of tonight’s dancers as Squirrel, Carwash, Flamingo, Rubber Chicken, Frog and Beagle all make for the dance floor.

The Masked Dancer on ITV & the ITV Hub continues at 7.30pm tonight (Sunday, May 29)