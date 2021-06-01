Katie McGlynn joins the cast of Hollyoaks

Former Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn has joined the cast of Hollyoaks.

McGlynn’s character, ‘Becky’, will become friends with Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher), as the pair bond over both having new-born babies.

However, it is soon revealed that Diane’s new friend has ulterior motives…

“When I first read the script, I knew instantly that this storyline was an important one, and something that I could really sink my teeth into,” McGlynn noted of her new role

E4 pace viewers will catch their first glimpse of Becky on Monday 5th July while those who keep up with the show via its traditional 6.30pm Channel 4 slot will get to see her the following day.

The actress is best known for her roles as Scout Allen in the BBC school drama Waterloo Road and as Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street.

Her other credits include Moving On, Leonardo, and The Syndicate.

“I am thrilled to be working alongside the amazing cast and crew of Hollyoaks, especially the show’s producer Lucy (Allan), who I previously worked with at the beginning of my acting career on Waterloo Road.” – Katie McGlynn

Hollyoaks airs every weeknight at 7PM on E4, and 6:30PM on Channel 4