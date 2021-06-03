Vinted appoints Starcom

Starcom has today announced it has been appointed to handle TV media buying for online marketplace, Vinted in the UK.

“As one of the UK’s leading media buying agencies, we are so excited to be working with Starcom. We know they will be brilliant partners to help us increase our presence in the local market.”

-Kestutis Tyla, TV Director, Vinted

Founded in 2008, Vinted boasts a community of more than 45 million members across 14 countries globally, including over 1 million in the UK alone, with the aim of giving pre-loved fashion a second life and helping users make money by selling items they no longer wear and buying second-hand.

Following a competitive process, Starcom has been selected to help Vinted drive app downloads, increase product listings and ultimately grow its 18 to 34-year UK community, through its TV advertising buys. VCCP was the incumbent agency.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Vinted. It has fast become a trailblazer in the online marketplace world that also encourages a more responsible way of buying fashion. It’s a really interesting time to be working with such a pioneering brand and we’re confident that our intelligence-driven approach will help Vinted drive even faster growth.”

-Nadine Young, CEO, Starcom

Vinted is the largest online international C2C marketplace in Europe dedicated to second-hand fashion, with a growing member base of over 45 million users spanning 14 markets: France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Luxembourg, UK, Canada and the USA.