From Celebrity Gogglebox to music with Gary Barlow

Telly Today highlights for June 4th.

BBC ONE

Gary Barlow brings together a supergroup of artists and musicians to perform classic songs from past and present.

The band, led by Gary Barlow on keys and vocals, comprises Jamie Cullum (piano and vocals), James Bay (guitar and vocals), Mica Paris (vocals), Guy Chambers (keyboards and musical director), Tom Fletcher (guitar and vocals), Danya Fisher (who has played bass with Ray BLK, Rag’n’Bone Man and MNEK) and Donavan Hepburn (who has played drums with Take That, Jeff Lynne’s ELO and Adele).

Gary will also be joined by special guests, including Anne-Marie and Craig David, who will collaborate with the band and discuss their careers and musical heroes. Viewers can expect to hear songs including Somebody Else’s Guy, How Deep Is Your love, I Can’t Make You Love Me, Hold Back the River and 7 Days.

Gary Barlow: I’m With The Band, BBC One, 10.45 pm

ITV

In a one-off special for ITV Bear & Nicola Adams’ Wild Adventure sees Bear Grylls pushing boxing champion and double Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams to her limits. Nicola will face the grueling and harsh terrain of Dartmoor in a once-in-a-lifetime experience and test her survival instincts.

Bear will also have the chance to get to know his companion by speaking to her about her life, achievements, key life moments, as well as her hopes for the future.

Bear & Nicola Adams’ Wild Adventure, ITV, STV, UTV, 9.30 pm

CHANNEL 4

Some of Britain’s best loved personalities hit the sofa for a new series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Taking part this time are Nick and Liv Grimshaw, Denise van Outen and Eddie Boxshall, Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe, Shaun Ryder and Bez, Martin and Roman Kemp, Gyles Brandreth and Dame Maureen Lipman.

Also, Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore, Sunetra Sarker and Georgia Taylor, Lorraine Kelly and Rosie Smith, Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher, Clara Amfo and her brother Andy, Clare Balding and Alice Arnold, and Melanie C and her brother Paul.

This week, the celebs have been watching Friends: The Reunion, The Masked Dancer, Supervet Special: Saving my Dog, Jurassic Park, Secret Crush, Bake Off: The Professionals, Hometown Horror, and This Morning.

Celebrity Gogglebox, Channel 4, 9 pm