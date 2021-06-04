With Llama and Beagle gone who will be next out of The Masked Dancer?

The Masked Dancer continues this evening on ITV.

The Masked Dancer returned to ITV screens last night as the eight remaining characters – Squirrel, Carwash, Frog, Beagle, Scarecrow, Zip, Llama and Knickerbocker Glory – took to the stage.

In a double-elimination edition Beagle, Zip and Llama were in the bottom three. After chasing their tail it was Beagle who was eliminated first and unmasked as Olympic ice skater Christopher Dean.

“The whole experience of wearing a disguise all the time was surreal.” – Christopher Dean

Following Beagle’s big reveal Llama and Zip found themselves in the bottom two. After Davina announced the panel would be saving Zip, Llama alpaca’d their bags and, before exiting the dance floor, removed their mask to show the audience the celebrity within – Zoe Ball.

“I wanted to surprise my daughter, Nelly, my nieces and nephews and radio listeners who all LOVED Masked Singer... I’m tone deaf so couldn’t do Masked Singer but I love a mum dance at a wedding or a kitchen disco.“ – Zoe Ball