The Masked Dancer – who won what and who were the runners up

Last night the finale to the celebrity in disguise dance contest aired on ITV.

Coming in fourth place in the grand final having entertained viewers all week as the loveable Scarecrow was actress Tamzin Outhwaite, possibly best-known for her role in EastEnders.

“I feel like the working class scarecrow who made his own costume. It’s brilliant but feels very real and not flamboyant.” – Tamzin Outhwaite

It was to the world of music next and in third place is Zip, who was unmasked as Take That’s Howard Donald.

“I love the mask. It’s me in a nutshell. From the first time I saw a drawing of the outfit I was so excited to get to be that character, although the big mask was restrictive when it came to some of the dance moves.” – Howard Donald

In the runner-up position was Squirrel was unmasked as performer and one-time Doctor Who regular Bonnie Langford.

“I love the Masked Singer and this seemed even more crazy… This is tougher to guess I reckon, but so entertaining.” – Bonnie Langford

Carwash was crowned the winner of The Masked Dancer and finally the mystery of who has been brushing, swishin’, and back flippin’ under the mask all week has been solved – it’s Olympic gymnast, Louis Smith.

“My character is so fun and full of energy and is such a laugh.“ – Louis Smith

Louis as Carwash is the champion ahead of Squirrel (Bonnie Langford) in second place, Zip (Howard Donald) in third and Scarecrow (Tamzin Outhwaite) in fourth.