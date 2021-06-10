From Yorkshire A&E to dramatic views of Scotland

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, June 10.

Dana arrives at the restaurant looking for ‘Robert’ and Iqra drops Bobby in it by suggesting that he cook for her. Dana is impressed with the meal but Bobby panics when she suggests that they go back to his place.

Meanwhile, Vi interferes with Stuart and Rainie’s surrogacy plans, pushing Rainie to ask her to leave. Rainie is caught off guard when Vi reveals a secret.

Elsewhere, Karen is concerned about Bernie’s dieting. Isaac shows Patrick a photo of Johnny and Paul, but Patrick tells him to drop it.

EastEnders, 7.35pm, BBC One

Andrea leaves Princess securely tied up in the shade as she heads in to reason with Millie. While Andrea is distracted, someone lures the dog into a parked car.

Meanwhile, with Jimmy negotiating privately with Juliette regarding custody, can Nicola fight for her marriage?

Elsewhere, Ben worries that Aaron’s constant concern for Liv is taking its toll. Liam urges Tracy to look after herself.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Donna-Marie meets up with Peri in the village, and asks for her help to prove to Juliet that she has changed.

However, it soon looks like Donna Marie’s selfish ways are not a thing of the past after all…

Meanwhile, Grace decides to play the long game with Fergus, as she tells Felix that once she has enough ammo, she can get rid of him for good.

Elsewhere, Martine wants to get her groove back.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Sid seems like a new man – energised and full of plans – one of which is for an ambitious cardio screening programme.

Luca and Valerie are only too happy to offer their advice on his presentation, but has Sid bitten off more than he can chew?

Meanwhile, Al finds himself in a lengthy and tedious audit meeting which he attempts to liven up with childish jokes.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm