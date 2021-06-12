GB News prepares to launch

The hotly anticipated launch of GB News, Britain’s new news channel, is set to launch Sunday.

There’s been much speculation in the run up to the launch of GB News as to whether it’ll be a UK version of the right wing news channel Fox News and with that in mind, GB News will launch Sunday at 8.00pm.

Available on Freeview, Sky and other platforms, GB News has said it plans to bring the stories and voices of people across the UK often ‘ignored’ by the mainstream media. Its output is headed up by Andrew Neil, who is chairman as well as anchor of his eponymous nightly show.

Speaking in an interview with the Evening Standard, Neil said that GB News will be different to the existing news channels in the UK.

“GB News will be more non-metropolitan than existing channels, more provincial which is a good thing. The provincial voice has not been powerful enough in Britain. We are for people who think the existing channels don’t quite represent how they see things.” – Andrew Neil