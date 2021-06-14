Pick of the Plots: Monday 14th June

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, June 14.

Carla spies Nina trying to purloin a bottle of vodka from the corner shop, and warns her that drink isn’t the answer. But Carla’s words fall on deaf ears as Nina joins Daisy and mate Noah in the bistro.

Knocking back the wine Nina flirts with Noah, until he advises Daisy to see her home. Daisy’s about to hand Nina over to Roy but she leaps in a taxi leaving Roy worried sick.

Meanwhile, Gemma and Chesney are at odds over Aled getting a cochlear implant.

Elsewhere, Mary tears a strip off Dev for making a fool out of Bernie.

Coronation Street, ITV, 9pm or watch on ITV Hub now



Aaron and Ben arrive at Sandra’s caravan to find Liv in the throes of a seizure – her second in two days.

Meanwhile, Wendy reluctantly reveals the rest of the story to Victoria, stricken as she puts the pieces together.

The repercussions of Wendy’s honesty leave Vic, Luke and herself devastated. Will they be able to recover from this?

Elsewhere, Meena covers her tracks with David. Leyla’s desperation to marry Liam is mirrored by Bernice’s determination to stop the wedding.

Emmerdale, ITV, 8pm or watch on ITV Hub now

Damon tells Brody that he wants to surprise Liberty and ask her to move in with him. She overhears that there’s a secret, but Brody covers.

Later, Liberty is horrified to overhear a damning conversation between Summer and Sienna. Sienna threatens her little sister in order to keep her secrets.

Meanwhile, Donna-Marie thanks Jack in the village for letting her crash at his house, but this leads to an awkward encounter when Juliet accuses her of sleeping with Jack.

Elsewhere, jealous Grace spots Felix and Martine flirting in the village.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm