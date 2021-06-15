Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli join ITV for a roadtrip

The pair, best-known for their roles as judges on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing are cha-cha-ing over to ITV.



Quickstep on the gas! Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli will be exploring some of the country’s most iconic and loved road trips in a brand new series coming soon to ITV.

“Bruno and I are thrilled to be taking viewers on this summer adventure with us. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel and indulge in spot of history, culture and of course some killer playlists!” – Craig Revel Horwood



Produced by RDF Television, the six-part show will see the two great friends leave the dancefloor behind to enjoy some of the most truly spectacular sights around beautiful Britain. Taking on six of the best drives in Britain, from Cornwall to the Cotswolds, the Yorkshire Dales to the Lake District, this will be a journey to remember.

“This will be a British voyage like no other, strap on your seatbelt and hold on tight everyone. It’s time to have some fun!” – Bruno Tonili

Surprise petrol-heads Craig and Bruno are massive motoring enthusiasts, Craig has restored his own classic car and with Bruno’s childhood memories of his father working in a body shop where he saw his first Ferrari, this is one trip that will be as much about the journey as the destination.

Originally hailing from Australia and Italy, the pair have both lived in Britain for many years. However, travel around their adopted homeland has so far been limited to showbiz tours and demanding performance schedules, leaving them too busy to enjoy the sights on offer.

The series features breath-taking scenery, fascinating stories, incredible adventures led by local experts and a shared passion for good food and spontaneous dance moves. In each episode Craig and Bruno will immerse themselves in a different part of Britain via the ultimate scenic routes by road, including the twists and turns of the Cheddar Gorge, the brooding mountain roads of the Scottish highlands and the sparkling waters of the Lake District, the twists and turns of the Cornish coast, the magnificent moors of the Yorkshire Dales and the dizzying heights of the mountains of Snowdonia.

“We’re delighted to be hitting the open road with Craig and Bruno as they take us for a spin, not around the dancefloor, but this time around beautiful Britain – expect plenty of escapism, experiences, high jinks and high kicks with these two in the driving seat.’ – Priya Singh, Commissioning Editor Factual Entertainment, ITV



Will the show get a ‘Ten from Len’? time will tell.