It’s all about the animals this Thursday on the box

Telly Today highlights for Thursday, June 17.

With an overload of sport there hasn’t been a great deal of choice for Telly Today, but tonight we have poked around to suggest these moments you may enjoy…

Channel 5

It’s the final night of Summer on the Farm Live with Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson and Rob and Dave Nicholson at their family farm in south Yorkshire.

With so many village fetes cancelled last year and just a few planned across the country this year, the Nicholsons are staging a socially distanced summer fete for their staff and their families. Set up in a field on the farm, the boys will be joined by fellow farmers and staff from the farm shop and other areas of the business and their families to enjoy the rides and side stalls.

Peter Wright from The Yorkshire Vet and JB Gill be live at the farm and the programme will follow farmer Ruth from Cannon Hall Farm as she goes to ‘heavy horse bootcamp’ as she prepares to take part in this year’s Great Yorkshire Show.

There will be a brass band, a merry-go-round and the final heat in the Yorkshire Olympics as it’s Yorkshire Farmers versus Vets in the tug of war competition!

Summer on the Farm Live, Channel 5, 8 pm

Sky One

Alan Carr is back tonight with the sixth episode of the fourth series of Sky original entertainment show, There’s Something About Movies. The fan-favourite end games, where the celebrity panels are challenged to recreate iconic scenes from the big screen, will make another appearance this evening but what will be the classic film getting the Carr and co treatment? The show has taken on classics including Psycho, Godfather and American Werewolf in London.

There’s Something About Movies, Sky One, 9 pm

Netflix

You’ve never met penguins like these before. Forget ice and snow, this rowdy colony of African penguins are hitting the sun-drenched beaches and breaking all the rules.

Every summer, these tuxedoed birds vie for prime real estate on the sandy shores of Simon’s Town, south of Cape Town, and stir things up. While humans apply sun block and wax their surfboards, these endangered little guys, who have adapted to heat and can travel long distances, are causing traffic jams in the streets and bringing mayhem to this tropical paradise.

Their mission: find a mate, make babies and not go extinct! Filled with boisterous shenanigans and loads of adorable penguins — from the troublemaking “Car Park Gang” to the sweet and cuddly newlyweds Mr. & Mrs C. — this eight-part series about the real lives of African penguins brings flipper-flapping fun and drama. Join the ride … this town is gonna get painted black and white!

Penguin Town, streaming now on Netflix

Britbox

Arriving on Britbox today programmes include their exclusive series The Beast Must Die. In this, the fifth episode, Frances (Cush Jumbo) struggles to deal with the fallout of her attempt to punish the man who killed her son. DI Strangeways (Billy Howle), blindsided by a surprising discovery, scrambles to find answers before it’s too late.

Also, Ladies of London (Series 1-3) joins the streaming service. Set in the glittering, class-conscious city of London, this series follows a group of elite British socialites and American expats enjoying the upper crust of the high society world. There is also the 2009 adaption of Wuthering Heights. A two-part television adaptation, based on the 1847 novel by Emily Brontë, starring Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley. Foundling Heathcliff is raised by the wealthy Earnshaws in Yorkshire but in later life launches a vendetta against the family.

If its comedy you want the second series of Back is new to Britbox today. Starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb, this edition ponders whether the tables turned for reluctant foster brothers Stephen and Andrew?