Pick of the Plots: Sunday 20th June

Your Pick of the Plots for Sunday, June 20.

Having given his Mum the slip, Sam calls with a Father’s Day card for Nick. Harvey’s sidekick watches on. Sharon tries to talk Rhys out of Harvey’s plan to turn the screws on Leanne but to no avail.

Later, Leanne is on her way home when she hears gunshots. She panics to see Nick and Sam sprawled on the ground. In her hideout, Sharon’s about to do a runner when Rhys bursts in. Leanne realises she needs to stand up in court and tell the truth.

Meanwhile, Summer takes Billy and Todd for Father’s Day lunch at the bistro but something is not right about her. Later, Todd and Billy find Summer collapsed after a dizzy spell.

Elsewhere, Bernie and Paul put pressure on Gemma. Tyrone’s overwhelmed when Alina buys Curtis’ motorbike for him. Roy’s touched when Nina gives him with her dad’s scrabble rack.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm or watch on ITV Hub now



Victoria drops her bombshell about Luke and Robert to Aaron.

Meanwhile, Jacob and Leanna argue.

Elsewhere, Liam and Leyla prepare to head off on their honeymoon. Noah makes a discovery.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm or watch on ITV Hub now