ITV celebrate love and football ratings while EastEnders flops for the Beeb

It was all about Love Island and France v Switzerland.

ITV channels dominated viewing last night, the broadcaster has announced, with a combined peak of 13.6 million viewers watching Love Island and ITV Sport coverage of France v Switzerland across all devices, with ITV scoring a huge 45% share of 16-34 TV viewing in peak time.

Love Island launched last night with a strong peak audience of 3.3 million viewers across all devices. The average TV audience last night is the biggest digital channel audience of the year across any channel, and on par with the last series launch.

With an average of 1.0 million ITV Hub viewers across the episode, this was a new launch record for the show. The launch attracted 2.9 million streams in total. For 16-34s Love Island is the most watched digital channel programme of the year for this demographic, with the 16-34 audience up 110,000 viewers on the last series launch.

With huge numbers watching the Euro 2020 match on ITV main channel that saw France eliminated by Switzerland (which peaked with 12.0 million viewers across all devices), the catch-up numbers for Love Island will see the launch audience rise further.

In other ratings, EastEnders recently fell below two million viewers on a BBC One outing, it failed miserably when shunted over to BBC Two due to Wimbledon coverage last night. Wimbledon on BBC One pulled in 3.34 million while a double bill of ‘Enders proved as popular as Matt Hancock finding a CCTV camera in his office actually worked. The first offering drew a tragic 1.44 million, that only slightly gained with 1.49 million for its second helping. Holby City followed on BBC Two with 1.26 million.