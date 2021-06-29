Cast revealed for Gangs of London II

The second series is well into production.

Sky today announced that filming is underway on the second series of their original drama, Gangs of London, with a new cast lineup joining the multi-talented ensemble from series one. The global series, which began production over three weeks ago will see joining the cast of series one, Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù, Michelle Fairley, Brian Vernel, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Lucian Msamati, Paapa Essiedu, Valene Kane, Orli Shuk, Narges Rashidi and Asif Raza are Waleed Zuaiter, French rapper Jasmine Armando in her first TV role, Salem Kali, Aymen Hamdouchi and Fady El-Sayed.

“With such a stellar creative team at the helm, who’ve masterminded a brilliantly woven story for its incredible cast, I’m delighted that Gangs of London has begun shooting on the second series. Delivering its trademark action and peerlessly visceral fight sequences it will definitely be worth the wait. Gangs of London is a record-breaking critical success and a great example of Sky’s commitment to innovation and bring viewers the very best cinematic storytelling.

– Gabriel Silver Director of Commissioning, Drama, Sky Studios

Gangs of London is created by Gareth Evans and his creative partner Matt Flannery. The critically acclaimed first series became the biggest Sky Original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years. In the United States, the series debuted on AMC+, helping to launch the new streaming platform, quickly becoming one of its most watched series. The series premiered on AMC’s linear channel in April. Internationally, Gangs of London launched successfully across Europe, Latin America, Australia, Japan and most recently in China.

Set one year after the tumultuous events of series one, Gangs of London series two charts London’s map and soul being redrawn. Since the collapse of the Wallace Dumani empire, order is lacking, and the energy and chaos of a gold rush threatens the city with gangland anarchy.

The Investors are viewing the city as a place of ruin and decide enough is enough. Licensing a new gang to restore stability, drama instead ensues. These brutal enforcers bring a new kind of authority, coldly designed to terrorise the other gangs into submission. Anyone doing business in the city must now go through them, and our gangs must decide where their loyalties lie if they are to survive. Who will win the battle for the soul of London?

“We welcome these incredible new cast members aboard the knuckle-gripping ride that is Gangs of London. Season one was an overwhelming success and now a critical darling in the US. We look forward to continuing this breathtaking adventure alongside our partners at Sky Studios, Pulse Films and SISTER.”

– Dan McDermott, President of Original Programming for AMC Networks and President of AMC Studios

The second series of Gangs of London will air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK and Ireland and will be available in all Sky markets. In the US, the series will return to AMC and AMC+, AMC Networks’ premium streaming bundle.