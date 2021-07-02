Fight Sports acquires rights to Tyson Fury’s third meeting with Deontay Wilder

FIGHT SPORTS™ has acquired the rights to Tyson Fury’s third meeting with Deontay Wilder for the WBC Heavyweight World Title in over 50 countries.

Territories span almost all of Asia, several countries in Europe, the Middle East/North Africa, to the Caribbean.

December 2018 was the first time the two heavyweights met in what transpired to be an action-packed Championship fight. It saw the dramatic comeback of Fury climbing off the canvas to finish the thrilling first encounter to a draw.

A rematch followed in February 2020, where Fury knocked Wilder out in the 7th round and became WBC Heavyweight World Champion, a title that Wilder had held for five years.

These bouts established both fighters as two of the best heavyweights in boxing today.

The two will meet one more time for the World Championship to cap their historical trilogy and set the road to unifying the Titles.

FIGHT SPORTS™ is planning a comprehensive programming line-up that will include original programming, exclusive interviews, and both Championship bouts between the two fighters to build on the anticipation leading up to July 24th.

For more information visit www.fightsports.tv