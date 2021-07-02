Pick of the Plots: Friday 2nd July

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, July 2.

Nick and Simon spoil Leanne with a champagne breakfast for her 40th birthday. Sarah and David visit Gail in hospital and promise her that from now on, the bickering stops.

Later, Sarah finds out Nick has let down an important client and asserts that until he finds someone to buy his shares, he’d better pull his finger out. Adam suggests he’d like to buy Nick’s share of the factory and put her in charge, Sarah is ecstatic.

Meanwhile, Tyrone reveals to Fiz that Alina is pregnant, how will she react?

Elsewhere, Summer tells Billy and Todd that she won’t be attending her appointment with the diabetic nurse as she’s meeting her mates instead. Making sure no one’s about, Summer knocks back an energy drink.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm or watch on ITV Hub now

Faith begs Pollard to keep her situation from her family until she knows for sure what she’s facing.

Pollard explains that he sympathises but won’t throw away his relationship with Brenda – Faith needs to tell Brenda and her family today.

Meanwhile, Meena begins to plot.

Elsewhere, angry Liv sows doubt in Aaron’s mind.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm or watch on ITV Hub now

At a dead end, Grace struggles to guess Fergus’s laptop password. Fergus rants to Warren about the missing laptop and Trish tells him to leave it to her.

Later, Trish shows up at Grace’s apartment looking for the laptop and uses a fake story about Fergus’s brothers to draw parallels between him and Grace, hoping to emotionally blackmail her into giving up.

Timmy shows up panicking about the launch of a ‘new girl’ on their CCTV money-making scheme, ‘operation bluebird’, but, as usual, Fergus has a plan and he reveals who his new target is.

Meanwhile, Cindy recruits Shaq to help make Luke jealous. Mandy tries to convince Sue that she’s wrong about Cindy.

Elsewhere, Celeste tries to persuade James to give her a job at Dee Valley Law Firm.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm