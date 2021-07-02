LWT Charity to close after three decades

After more than 30 years, the London Weekend Television Charitable Trust is to close.

Launched on the 9th of October 1990 it was initially founded to ‘relieve poverty caused by sickness or disablement suffered by any LWT employee of the company or by such person or dependants of any former employer or deceased employed with the granting of a lump sum, annual payment or other financial aid’.

“We are proud of our track record in providing what was often life-changing support for those facing hardship in the television industry but have come to the conclusion that the Film and TV Charity is better placed to carry this work forward, its work providing support during the pandemic has been inspirational. The Film and TV Charity has assisted thousands of people who have helped keep the nation entertained and informed over the past year, and we hope our donation contributes to that great work long into the future.” – Alexander Gardiner, Chair of the LWT Charitable Trust



The company was taken over by Granada Media in the mid-1990s and the scheme expanded to include those of the new owners and Granada Television. Later additions included Yorkshire Television, Tyne Tees and Border TV.

In 2002 the regional ITV network was finally united in England with the union of Granada with Carlton. This saw the formation of ITVplc and the LWT Charitable Trust has carried on the work it was founded for. However, increasingly it has been un-needed with ITV employees protected for such issues with various schemes. Therefore the trust has announced it is now winding down and it is to donate its remaining assets to The Film and TV Charity, whose patron is The Queen. The £116,000 donation will be used by the charity as it continues to support the wellbeing of those working behind the scenes in all companies across UK film, TV, and cinema industries.

The LWT Trust was a charity funded by both the company LWT, Granada Media and ITVplc and employees of these organisations to provide a hardship fund for current and former staff and their families. Over the years it has paid out hundreds of thousands of pounds in assistance.

London Weekend Television replaced ATV London (1955-68) as the weekend broadcaster on ITV in the capital, sharing its transmission area with weekday service Thames Television. Famously, there was an on-screen handover to LWT on Friday evenings from Thames, marking ‘the start of the weekend’. LWT was responsible for most of ITV’s weekend line-up, becoming well-known for shows such as Game for a Laugh, Surprise Surprise, Play Your Cards Right, Barrymore, On the Buses and Blind Date. It was the home of star names such as Bruce Forsyth, Jimmy Tarbuck, Cilla Black, Michael Barrymore, Stanley Baxter, Larry Grayson, Dame Edna Everage, Russell Harty, Michael Aspel and Melvyn Bragg to name just a few.



The LWT Tower, and South Bank Studios, became a landmark of the Thames skyline in London and later became the HQ of ITV. However, the studio site is set to be demolished with ITV having moved out a couple of years ago. It had become home to shows such as This Morning, GMTV, Saturday Night Takeaway and The Johnathan Ross Show.

The Film and TV Charity provides a range of mental health, legal and financial support free of charge to everyone who works behind the scenes in the industry. It also runs a confidential, 24-hour Film and TV Support Line, and has recently launched a suite of Bullying Pathway services, designed to offer expert guidance and resources to support individuals who have witnessed or experienced bullying or harassment, accessible via the Support Line.

The Film and TV Charity’s ties to LWT extend beyond the Trust’s donation, with former LWT Chair Lord Grade a long-time Vice-Patron of the charity.

“A huge thank you to the LWT Charitable Trust for this generous donation. Our workforce is precious, which is why we exist, to provide support and to make a positive difference for everybody working in film and TV. Donations like this mean that we can continue to do our work, supporting the industry not just to survive but to thrive. And this act of generosity from the LWT Charitable Trust is also a hugely welcome endorsement of our mission.” – The Film and TV Charity’s Director of Development Louise Benson

The Film and TV Charity relies on the generosity of its donors to help fund a growing range of support services. Find out more here.