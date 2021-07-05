Pick of the Plots: Monday 5th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, July 5.

Nancy tells Mick and Linda that her divorce has come through. Unable to keep to a promise of giving Frankie a driving lesson, Mick arranges for Zack to do it instead.

Frankie shows up later dressed more for a date to Sharon’s surprise and as the pair head out, Zack suggests Frankie take him to a pub. Later, Zack’s tipsy and Frankie isn’t used to driving in the dark – she hits something and they panic as Nancy lies motionless in the street.

Meanwhile, Kat announces the opening of ‘Kat’s Cabs’ to a small gathering and later urges Denise to consider letting Phil into Raymond’s life. Denise refuses but Patrick points out that Raymond can spend time with Phil without knowing who he is.

Later, Denise shows up at the launderette asking if Phil wants babysit for a while, much to his delight. Phil tells Raymond that one day the launderette will be his explaining he’s his Dad.

Elsewhere, Jean checks in on Ruby after her procedure. As a heartbroken Bobby insists that Dana was ‘the one’, Peter swipes his brother’s phone.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Paul finds Summer brooding in Victoria Garden. When Todd explains that she’s avoiding her diabetes appointment, Paul offers to go with her. Summer is grateful for Paul’s support and tells Billy how much she misses him.

Todd, determined to prove Summer can trust him, proposes to Billy. Despite Paul warning him he’ll live to regret it, Billy later joins Todd in announcing their engagement. Later, Summer hands Todd a letter she found in the porch which reads “Your lies will come out.”.

Meanwhile, Carla facetimes Izzy and confronts her over her shoddy work. Carla tells Sarah that the situation with Izzy is untenable and if she refuses to come back to work, they’ll have to get rid of her.

Elsewhere, Tyrone and Alina tell Hope and Ruby about the baby. Alya wonders if Daisy has designs on Ryan. Sam is upset by Gail’s plans to go to Thailand.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm or watch on ITV Hub now

When Meena wants to celebrate Jacob’s impending departure, he’s only too pleased to burst her bubble. David is oblivious as battle lines are drawn between Jacob and Meena.

Meanwhile, Matty puts his foot in it by telling Mack about Leanna’s infatuation with Billy. Billy is seething as he realises he’s never going to hear the end of this.

Elsewhere, Brenda tries to talk some sense into Faith.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm or watch on ITV Hub now

Still hiding the extent of her obsessive compulsive order, Diane convinces Tony to clean the flat with her. Tony suggests that they take Eva outside for some fresh air but Diane refuses, insisting that she’s not ready.

Later, Tony discovers that Diane has been missing hospital appointments to check on her blood pressure.

Meanwhile, Mandy urges Luke to stand up to Sue as he confides in her about his feelings for Cindy, leading to a heated conversation between mother and son.

Ripley convinces Cindy to go on a date with Shaq whilst Luke runs around looking for her. Will he get to her in time to tell her how he feels?

Elsewhere, Grace is horrified to discover a threatening picture in Curtis’s school bag.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm