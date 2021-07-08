Paddy McGuinness to replace Sue Barker on QoS

The BBC has today confirmed that TV presenter Paddy McGuinness will be the new host of BBC One’s long-running sports quiz A Question of Sport.

“Paddy will be a great host, bringing his own wit and warmth to a very important role. And although he’s a bit of a sports fanatic he’s more than met his match in the form of Sam and Ugo; both incredible athletes who are still incredibly competitive! Sue Matt and Phil leave big shoes to fill, and it will be exciting to see what this new talented trio bring to the show.” – Kate Philips, the BBC’s Director of Entertainment

McGuinness will be joined by new team Captains – sporting pundits Sam Quek and Ugo Monye. Paddy, has become a telly favourite with UK audiences hosting a series of lowbrow telly shows, on both the BBC and ITV. He started his television career playing Paddy the doorman in That Peter Kay Thing which led to the massive spin off series Phoenix Nights followed by hosting duties on ITV dating format Take Me Out. McGuinness annually participates as a player in the Soccer Aid charity football event for UNICEF and is currently proving a hit as one of the host of the revamped Top Gear for BBC One.

The new show will retain A Question of Sport’s most popular challenges and rounds but will also introduce some new elements to the format that will be revealed in due course. McGuinness, Quek and Monye will begin filming for the new series during the summer and QoS will return later in the year to BBC One.

“I love the fiercely competitive nature of sports stars coupled with having a laugh. That’s why A Question of Sport has always been one of my favourite shows and having been weaned on it from an early age, this is an honour and opportunity I’m certainly not taking lightly. I grew up with both Davids hosting but it’s Sue who made this show her own. She will always be A Question of Sport icon, but I’ll try my best to stamp my own mark on it.” – Paddy McGuinness

A Question of Sport launched in January 1970 with David Vine, as host, and captains Henry Cooper and Cliff Morgan. Since then there have been various line-ups and hosts over the years. Sue Barker is the longest-running presenter joining in 1997.