Pick of the Plots: Thursday 15th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, July 15.

Chelsea has to wear an ankle tag while she is on bail but she is still eager to accompany Gray to a work function.

Later, at the club, Chelsea suggests to Gray that they make the most of the free bar and Gray gets drunk, embarrassing himself in front of his boss Laura.

Laura warns Chelsea about Gray – she should run while she can.

Meanwhile, Jay pops by Billy’s stall to get him to sign Janet’s modelling contract and tries his luck asking him for a drink but gets rejected. Honey is concerned for Suki.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.35pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Jimmy returns to court. Will he be found guilty?

Meanwhile, Mandy fights her feelings.

Elsewhere, April experiences a backlash online.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm and 8pm

Martine is feeling down about the loss of her hair. Felix helps to shave her head and they spend a heartfelt, platonic, night together. At the same time, Grace waits for him at home.

Meanwhile, the Maaliks still rattled by Shaq’s shock confession. Sami confides in Verity and she admits that she helped Shaq do a DNA test. He shows her a letter that came through the post that seems to be the DNA results, but there is another twist in the tale.

Elsewhere, Damon discovers that Brody isn’t postponing his wedding any longer but how will he react? Sienna asks Summer to stop playing games with Brody.

Also, Liberty gets hold of a pair of tweezers and tries to use them on the door in an attempt to escape, but will her plan work?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm