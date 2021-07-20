ITV open up the celeb kitchen once more

Best on the Box tonight sees ITV once again cooking with some celebs.

Hosted by Emma Willis and Tom Allen the second episode of the new series Cooking With The Stars, co-funding by Marks & Spencer, returns tonight and sees eight celebrities, each paired with a professional chef who will mentor, teach and take them from passionate amateur to restaurant-level chefs.

Last week in the opening episode Jonny Vegas managed to pull off a win, despite mucking up part of his meal by filling it with olive oil – leaving McFly’s Harry Judd drumming in second place to Vegas.

Across the series, the celebrities will be trained by their mentor chefs to produce amazing dishes that will be judged by all the chefs. In show two we will see the second lot of celebrities Griff Rhys-Jones, Catherine Tyldesley, Denise Van Outen and AJ Odudu putting what they have learnt to the test in the kitchen.

The theme is Italian cuisine and its Griff against Catherine and Denise against AJ as they try to produce a delicious dish in 60 minutes that will be judged by the remaining professionals. With no help from their mentor, the cooking battle has begun and the losing celebrity from each cooking round will be at risk of leaving the competition as they fight for their place in ‘The Cook Off’. This eliminator round is decided by blind testing from the chefs – unaware of whose food they’re passing judgment over.

Each week the celebrities will be cooking up a storm in a bid to outdo their rivals but who will come out top? Time will tell who has got the skills of a pro chef and who’s getting the chop.

Marks and Spencer and ITV present Cooking with the Stars, tonight at 9 pm on ITV, STV and UTV.